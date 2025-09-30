UNF police officers receive immigration enforcement certifications from ICE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two campus police officers at the University of North Florida are now certified in immigration enforcement. The question now is if and how the certifications will be used.

UNF confirmed to Action News Jax that two UNF Police Department officers, who began online training as part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287 (g) program, received their credentials on September 26.

All state law enforcement agencies were issued a directive earlier this year from Governor Ron DeSantis to join the program, which deputizes local and state agencies to perform immigration enforcement duties in partnership with ICE. UNF finalized its agreement with the federal agency in July.

While UNF officers now have the capability to detain students and other campus visitors for immigration-related investigations, the school said Monday the police department “doesn’t anticipate any changes to normal operations on campus.”

