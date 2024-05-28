UNF poll: Duval voters hesitant but willing to fund billion-dollar stadium deal

Jacksonville, Fl — Our first look at how Jacksonville voters feels about taxpayer-supported stadium renovations shows mixed emotions about funding.

A poll by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab finds a little over half of voters say they’re opposed to taxpayer money going to the stadium, but an overwhelming 81 percent favor the 150 million dollar part of the deal going towards community support.

Respondents were largely persuaded by the addition of a Community Benefits Agreement to invest in the area around the stadium and across Duval County. In an open-ended question, respondents were asked their top priority for the investment of tax dollars in the City of Jacksonville.

The most popular response with 23% was infrastructure and roads which was followed by education and schools with 19%, and public safety and police with 13%. Four percent of respondents said downtown revitalization, and 3% said the stadium and the Jaguars, with 10% who didn’t know or refused to answer.

“This is a bit of a departure from the standard ‘most important problem question,” said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director. “We wanted to frame this in terms of tax dollars, considering the public expenditures we’re facing, and I’m not at all surprised that stadium renovations are nowhere near the top of the list.”

Thirty-nine percent said investing in downtown is crucial to Jacksonville’s growth and development, and 28% said they have some reservations, despite seeing the potential benefits.

Nineteen percent of respondents expressed hesitancy, saying there are better uses for tax dollars, while 14% said they are firmly against spending public funds downtown.

“In a city where 70% of its residents either never go downtown or do so only a few times per year for leisure, I am stunned that so many people are committed to downtown investment,” Binder said.

Respondents were then asked if they support or oppose the $775 million of public funds for stadium construction costs. A solid majority (58%) said they oppose this portion of agreement, either strongly or somewhat, while 41% expressed support.

The negotiated deal is in the hands of the Jacksonville City Council, and if approved will then have to be approved by all NFL owners.



