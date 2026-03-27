UNF student selected to Overwatch World Cup team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Justin “Woozi” Tuason, a senior at the University of North Florida, has been selected to join the Philippines national team in the Overwatch World Cup.

UNF senior Justin "Woozi" Tuazon selected to Philippines national team in the Overwatch World Cup (University of North Florida)

Overwatch is a team-based first-person shooter, created by Blizzard Entertainment, where players select heroes with a unique set of abilities to defeat the opposing team. Heroes are classified under three roles: tank, damage, and support. The Overwatch website says tank heroes “soak up damage and shatter fortified positions. Damage heroes ”seek out, engage, and obliterate the enemy with wide-ranging tools, abilities, and play styles." Support heroes “empower their allies by healing, shielding, boosting damage, and disabling foes.” Tuazon, who is the head coach for UNF’s varsity Overwatch team, plays in the damage role for the Philippines.

UNF senior Justin "Woozi" Tuazon selected to Philippines national team in the Overwatch World Cup (University of North Florida)

The Philippines is already making a splash in the Overwatch World Cup. The team took the top spot in the qualifier for the Asia Conference Cup, going 4-1.

Tuazon is playing with the team online for the group stages, but could head to South Korea for offline matches if the team does well. If they qualify for the main event, the team will head to California to play in front of tens of thousands of fans at the Overwatch World Cup as part of Blizzard Entertainment’s convention, BlizzCon.

Up next for the Philippines is a showmatch against Hong Kong.

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