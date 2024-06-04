Local

Union County experiencing countywide phone service outage

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Phone lines down in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — Cell and landline phones are down in Union County.

The sheriff’s department announced the countywide issue on Tuesday afternoon.

The service interruption can cause issues with trying to contact emergency services.

“We have initiated our emergency protocols and have all Emergency 911 calls going to Bradford County Sheriff’s office and then they notify us (Union County Sheriff’s Office) immediately with constant radio communications for us to dispatch out our sheriff’s units, fire and rescue, as needed,” the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.

Windstream, the phone line provider, has not been able to provide an estimated time for a return of service.

The sheriff’s department did say they have extra units on duty throughout the county to assist in any emergency.

