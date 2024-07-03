United Way awards $180K to NE Florida organizations supporting youth enrichment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United Way of Northeast Florida announced on Wed., July 3, that $180,000 in grants have been awarded to grassroots organizations for local youth.

Thirty organizations received funding thanks to Miller Electric Company’s $1 million pledge to racial equity given to the United Way in 2020.

Funding ranged from $5,000 to $20,000 depending on the size and capacity of the organization.

United Way said the programs that benefit from the grants are designed to “enhance the development, skills, and well-being of young people.” This includes character education and mentoring, career exploration and skill development, personal development, leadership development, community service and volunteering, and arts and culture opportunities.

“This new grant initiative reflects a pivotal moment in our organization’s journey to address needs identified in our recent equity needs assessment and support the impactful work of neighborhood organizations,” Melanie Patz, president and CEO of United Way said.

To qualify for a grant, applicants need to operate in Northeast Florida, be an established nonprofit or community-based organization for at least two years in underserved communities, serve a population that is 50% or more racial minorities, have a track record of addressing racial equity issues, and not currently be funded by United Way.

“We at Miller Electric Company are deeply proud to support United Way of Northeast Florida’s thoughtful and impactful approach to advancing racial equity in Jacksonville,” Patty Keenan, chief talent officer at Miller Electric Company and United Way board member said. “Investing in youth enrichment programs is investing in the future of our community, ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to thrive and contribute their unique talents.”

