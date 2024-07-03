Local

University of Florida to close, classes canceled on July 5th for Independence Day

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida (UF) has announced that it will close and cancel all classes on Friday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. This decision aims to provide students, faculty, and staff with an extended break to celebrate the nation’s freedom.

“We want Gators to enjoy an extra day as we celebrate our nation’s freedom,” said UF President Ben Sasse. “More family time, more barbecue, and more fireworks. Stay safe.”

While the university’s academic and administrative offices will be closed, UF Health and its hospitals, clinics, and physician practices will remain operational statewide.

UF departments have been encouraged to plan for the closure. Additionally, employees are reminded that the July 4 holiday falls at the end of a pay cycle. All time and leave entries through July 4 should be completed and approved before the holiday.

Holiday leave for the July 5 closure will be granted in the subsequent pay cycle.

