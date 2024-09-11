Unloaded weapon found in student’s car at Oakleaf High School, school district says

An unloaded weapon was found in a student’s car at Oakleaf High School on Wednesday, Clay County District Schools said in a social media announcement.

Administrators were “acting on an unrelated tip” in searching the student’s car when the weapon was found.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the weapon and deputies confiscated it. CCSO is now investigating the incident.

The school district said the weapon was not brought into a school building and no threats were made toward students or staff.

“Our schools have a strict zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus and any students involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with our student code of conduct,” the school district said in its post.

