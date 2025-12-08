Unlucky 13 Arrested in JSO’s Operation Cold Turkey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) says thirteen people are facing charges following a November prostitution sting dubbed “Operation Cold Turkey,” designed to stop people from seeking prostitution online.

In a social media post the agency says officers “...set up in a hotel room, posted ads with our undercover detectives, and watched as the suspects came. When they knocked on the door, they expected to see a prostitute. Instead, they came face to face with our detectives."

Police say that the suspects arrested come “from all walks of life. Some served in the armed forces. Some,” JSO says, “are married.”

In the social media post JSO says, “...[P]rostitution isn’t a victimless crime. Paying for sex directly leads to human trafficking and exploitation. Operations like this help lower the demand.”

According to data collected by the United States Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), the number of people throughout the United States referred for potential prosecution for human trafficking offenses has increased 26 percent since 2012, and the number of those convicted has almost doubled.

An analysis of data collected from 2022 - the last year for which data is available as of this post - by BJS says the breakdown of “...the 1,070 defendants charged with any of the three types of human trafficking offenses in U.S. district court in fiscal year 2022..." is as follows:

91% Male

58% White

20% Black

18% Hispanic

95% U.S. Citizens

They say 71% had no prior convictions.

JSO advises the public to report suspicious activity, whether it is online or in person by calling: (904) 630.0500 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at: (888) 373.7888.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on information released from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Although no suspects are identified, the reader is reminded that all suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

