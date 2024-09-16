Upcoming lane-widening project on County Rd. 220 to begin before year-end

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County officials have announced two major lane-widening and reconstruction projects on County Road 220, set to begin before the end of 2024.

These projects, undertaken in collaboration with the engineering firm Eisman and Russo, will result in long-term detours for local drivers but promise to improve traffic flow and road safety upon completion.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, September 19th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rideout Elementary School, where residents can review project plans, view a presentation, and ask questions. County leaders will be in attendance to provide additional insights.

CR-220 Widening Phase 1 and Phase 2 Projects:

Phase 1: County Road 220 will be widened to four lanes from Hollars Place to the west of Henley Road, ending at Chief Ridaught Trail. Intersection improvements at County Road 220 and Henley Road will also be part of this phase. The project is expected to take 15 months and will involve various traffic configurations throughout its duration.



Phase 2: County Road 220 will be widened to four lanes from east of Chief Ridaught Trail to Knight Boxx Road. This phase includes replacing the bridge over Little Black Creek with a four-lane bridge, as well as signal updates at Knight Boxx Road and Blanding Boulevard to ease congestion. Completion is expected 16 months after the project begins.

Detours will be in place starting in mid to late November and will remain throughout the project period. However, full access will be maintained for all businesses and residents.

For more information on these and other road projects in Clay County, visit the official website at https://www.claycountygov.com/engineering/road-projects or email askclay@claycountygov.com.

For a list of upcoming events, visit https://bit.ly/ClayGovMeetings.

