USS Orleck to host 2nd annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Car Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is observed on Sunday, December 7, and the USS Orleck is marking the occasion by hosting its 2nd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Car show on Saturday, December 6, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Jim Fossa with USS Orleck says the event is an important reminder of the lives and the history that must be preserved.

“It’s one of these things we need to do; we want to make sure that people remember Pearl Harbor and also what no better way than having a Navy ship from the World War II era to help do that. This is our second anniversary, our second commemorative year of doing this, so we’re pretty excited about having this event.”

Fossa says the USS Orleck partners with Jacksonville’s Veterans Museum to bring veterans’ stories to life through interviews and historical displays.

“They are more of a museum where they go out and interview vets and then we have displays on the ship and they’re actually all over the state and in the library and the state house where they do these interviews and you can walk up to one of these kiosks and hear what these veterans that we’re losing daily have to say about their experiences.”

The event is open to the public and will include food trucks, raffles, and guided tours of the USS Orleck.

WHEN: Saturday, December 6 | 10:00 AM -2:00 PM

WHERE: Jags-S lot, across from Maxwell House Downtown | 610 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

For more information and registration, visit here.

