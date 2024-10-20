Venardos Circus celebrates a decade of dreams in St. Augustine with ‘A Grand Ol’ Time’ tour

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style, animal-free circus, is returning to St. Augustine to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the “A Grand Ol’ Time” tour. The show will take place at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre from December 19 to January 5, 2025.

This special edition of the Venardos Circus will offer guests a magical experience, featuring music from previous tours and fresh acts under a custom-made red-and-white striped tent, crafted in Italy. The tent is designed for immersive seating and elevated views, allowing attendees to enjoy the performers flying high above the ring.

“This is a special season for us as we celebrate the many dreams realized by The Little Circus That Could,” said Ringmaster and Producer, Kevin Venardos. “For those that have supported us from the beginning or others who will see us for the first time, our goal is always to show you what’s possible when you live your dreams, and we promise you A Grand Ol’ Time.”

Guests will be transported back in time to the heart of a centuries-old circus tradition, reinvented for a modern audience.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $18.95 for youth under 12 and $29.95 for adults. VIP and Premier Gallery seating options are available, offering enhanced views and special experiences. Visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com for more information.

Show Schedule:

December 19: 7:00 p.m. ( Opening Night )

) December 20: 7:00 p.m.

December 21: 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

December 22: 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

December 23: 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

December 24: 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m.

December 26: 4:00 p.m. (Sensory-Friendly), 7:00 p.m.

December 27: 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

December 28: 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

December 29: 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

December 30: 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m.

December 31: 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

January 1: 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

January 3: 7:00 p.m.

January 4: 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

January 5: 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

In true circus tradition, the performers also serve as the crew on this traveling tour. Venardos Circus remains animal-free, focusing on the artistry of the performers.

Doors open one hour before showtime, with classic circus concessions available for presale or at the venue, including popcorn, cotton candy, and homemade lemonade. Parking is accessible, and the show runs for approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission.

Venardos Circus began touring the U.S. in 2014, reinventing the American circus tradition with a Broadway twist. The show continues to inspire audiences across the country with its blend of nostalgia and modern entertainment.

For full details, visit www.VenardosCircus.com.

