Vendor applications now Open for Summertime in the City 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling all makers! The Summertime in the City Vendor Call is now open through Sunday, July 21st. Interested vendors can apply by visiting SummerTimeInTheCity.com/Vending.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This vendor call is exclusively for makers, as applications for Food Trucks are now closed.

Summertime in the City 2024 returns for its second consecutive year on July 27th at James Weldon Johnson Park. Celebrating its 8th event and its second year at its new home, this urban arts festival is set to offer a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of Hip Hop, featuring DJs, dance battles, visual and digital arts, podcasting, music experiences, emcees, and more.

The event organizers are expecting a great turnout and are seeking vendors to showcase their businesses. The fee to vend at Summertime in the City 2024 is $50 if you sign up and pay by June 30th. Payments can be made directly on the event website.

Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, canopies, chairs, lighting, and any other items needed for a successful and comfortable setup. Limited power is available, so vendors needing power should notify the organizers immediately. For any questions, vendors can contact the event team at summertimeinthecity@gmail.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.