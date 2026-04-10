Veterans Village: Tunnel to Towers Foundation breaks ground on Baymeadows housing project

Jacksonville, Fl — A first-of-its kind in Jacksonville - the Tunnel to Towers Foundation breaks ground on a $25 million project to house veterans.

It’s transforming an old hotel at I-95 and Baymeadows.

When it opens, the housing will include all utilities and support services as well as private transportation to the V-A, grocery stores, and more.

165 affordable housing units for veterans will be built at the former Ramada Inn property.

When it opens, the housing will include all utilities and support services as well as private transportation to the VA, grocery stores, and more.

“We’ve made significant progress on veteran homelessness, but one hero on the streets is too many. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is bringing us closer to a day when we’ve finished veteran homelessness with the groundbreaking of their newest Veterans Village here in Jacksonville.“, said Mayor Donna Deegan.

Since 9/11, Tunnel to Towers has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

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