Vilano Beach Fishing Pier closed June 8 to host Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is set to kick off the summer fishing season with the fifth annual Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout, presented by Yellowfin, on June 8th. Renowned as the largest kingfish tournament in the world, this event will draw hundreds of anglers from across the Southeast to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier.

To accommodate the tournament, the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier will be closed next Saturday, June 8, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The shootout is part of the Vilano Beach Main Street Community Event.

Participants will compete for a variety of prizes, including cash payouts to the top 25 places. Special awards will be given to the top lady angler and junior angler. Additionally, there will be a $1,000 traveling angler drawing and a $10,000 lucky ticket drawing.

For those unable to attend in person, Action News Jax will stream the event live on the Action News Jax NOW stream.

