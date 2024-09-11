Visitors unhappy after Jekyll Island revitalization plan moved out 6 businesses

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The Jekyll Island Authority is adding several new businesses to its historic district as part of a revitalization plan. But it’s forcing out several other businesses that have been there for years.

Action News Jax spoke with visitors who were disappointed to see now-vacant buildings that once housed the shops they visited every year.

“We saw all the empty buildings and were wondering what was going on,” visitor Sonya Brown said.

Brown was about to go to Sweet Shoppe on Old Plantation Road in Jekyll Island when she saw it was closed.

But it’s out of business, along with five other shops on Pier Road and Old Plantation Road.

This is because of a revitalization plan. Jekyll Island Authority officials told Action News Jax the historic buildings are owned by them, while the previous businesses leased them.

Officials said they let the six businesses go to make room for the six incoming businesses to enhance visitors’ experience with new options.

“I am dead set against anything that will take away from this community and everything it represents,” visitor Marion Romano said.

This is how some visitors felt when we gave them the list of businesses that are coming to the area. Wake Up Coffee, Jekyll Island Sweets, Georgia Grown, a Christmas shop, a Beer Garden, and a performance studio.

“It will take away from what is and what was,” Romano said.

Officials said this project is to help keep up with the growing demand of its 3.5 million annual visitors.

The District Shops is expected to fully open by the summer of 2025.

