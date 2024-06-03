Volunteers needed for James Weldon Johnson Park beautification event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park need volunteers for a beautification event at the park on Saturday.

It’s a JWJ birthday celebration.

You’ll help with planting flowerbeds, spreading mulch, and other beautification activities.

Park leaders say they’ll have gardening gloves available, and there will be food trucks.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 135 West Monroe Street.

You can sign up here.

