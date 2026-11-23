JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland is encouraging voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2027 Consolidated Government First Election.

Requests for vote-by-mail ballots can be made for elections through Dec. 31, 2028.

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Any eligible registered voter can request a ballot for a specific election or for all elections through the next general election. Voters who want to continue voting by mail after that general election must make the request again.

Ballots may be sent to a voter’s legal residence address, permanent mailing address or a temporary address. Ballots cannot be forwarded.

To request a ballot online, voters must provide:

First and last name

Date of birth

House number of their residence address

Florida driver license number, Florida identification card number or the last four digits of their Social Security number, whichever the Supervisor of Elections can verify

Email address

The election or elections for which the ballot is requested

The ballot mailing address, if different from the residential address

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If the correct mailing address is not on a voter’s record, the request cannot be made over the phone. The voter must instead submit a signed Statewide Vote-By-Mail Ballot Request Form.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot by mail for the Consolidated Government First Election is 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2027.

Voters with questions can visit duvalelections.gov or call the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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