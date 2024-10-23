Warm, dry days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We stay warm and dry through the end of the weekend, with highs each day in the low 80s and lows each morning in the upper 50s/60s.

Temperatures in the 60s and 70s early this morning will rise into the low 80s this afternoon. A dry day is forecast.

Slightly warmer for Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Stronger onshore winds return early next week with more clouds, rain.

A high risk of rip currents continues at our local beaches.

TROPICS:

Nothing for the next 7 days.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 59/85

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/82

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 64/76

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 64/78

