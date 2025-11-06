Waste Not Want Want Not is tackling hunger and homelessness for Jacksonville’s unhoused

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Waste Not Want Not Florida is shedding a light on the issues of hunger and homelessness in the Jacksonville community on November 8.

Waste Not Want Not alongside retired Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Aaron Beasley, will be providing meals and essential supplies to the unhoused community.

“It’s specifically for unhoused neighbors and for our neighbors who might be impacted by changes to EBT benefits,” said Kathleen Spears, Executive Director of Waste Not Want Not.

Items such as food, groceries, toiletries, and cold weather implements like blankets will be distributed. A mobile shower truck will also be available, allowing unhoused neighbors to take showers and receive brand-new clothing.

“It means a lot to Waste Not Want Not to be able to facilitate something like this, we’ve had such great outpouring of support from our partners. It means a lot to know that the community is coming together and looking after their neighbor and making sure that no one has to confront hunger and homelessness alone, that there is someone to help, ” said Spears.

This event is open to the public and will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park.

Waste Not Want Not Event (Elandra Fernandez)

