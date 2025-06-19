Local

WATCH: 6th annual Old School Kingfish Shootout

By Alivia Tassely, Action Sports Jax
Winners of the 2025 Old School Kingfish Shootout Jeremiah Bush and his crew on the Laylu, won the Daily's Old School Kingfish Shootout with their 40.26-lb kingfish. Photo: Old School Kingfish Shootout
Saturday in St. Augustine, a 40-pound kingfish helped win a grand prize worth $125,000 at the 2025 Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout presented by YellowFin.

There was a record-breaking number of boats in the annual event, with 695 fishing on Saturday.

One of the fishermen included Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The 2021 NFL draft pick took to the seas a few days after concluding the Jaguars’ offseason program.

Etienne came back with two fish, but noted they were not big enough to win the tournament.

Also at the event was St. Augustine Head football coach Brian Braddock, who brought in some help with a handful of football players.

Coach Braddock and the players have been volunteering over the last 5 years, helping dock boats and bringing up the anglers’ catches of the day.

The fish that did win the tournament came in at just over 40 pounds. Jeremiah Bush told us he fought the winning catch for about 15 minutes and thought it was a shark at first.

Watch the weigh-ins below:

