WATCH Action Sports Jax’s Storytellers of the 904: Former Jacksonville Suns owner Pedro Bragan Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you think about baseball in Jacksonville, then the Bragan family name has to be top of mind.

The boys from Birmingham, Alabama, rejuvenated minor league baseball in Jacksonville for over four decades before giving way to the current owner of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Ken Babby.

The new name still doesn’t sit well with Pedro Bragan, Jr. but he also never imagined he would receive such a handsome sum of money to sell the Jacksonville Suns back in 2015.

Bragan shares the journey of the early days when his family was operating in the red. He talks about the transition from Wolfson Park to the Baseball Grounds and why it was the right time to sell the team when he did.

Bragan has stories for days and a wonderful way of telling them.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above.

