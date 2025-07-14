WATCH Action Sports Jax’s Storytellers of the 904: Jaguars Hall of Famer and EVP Tony Boselli

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Storytellers of the 904 debuts with one of the best stories our area has ever seen -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli.

Boselli lived up to the hype as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-ever draft pick and the face of the franchise.

Some 30 years later, he’s still one of the faces of the franchise and now leading the charge of a new regime as Executive Vice President of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The story of Boselli is well-documented, but we dive deeper into some of the lesser-known stories of Boselli’s journey.

Tony discusses the initial draft process, why he was mad at the Jaguars for a handful of years, and why he came back to Jacksonville.

Boselli also shares how people doubt him because he’s a former football player and how close he got to going into coaching a few years ago.

This episode has a few discussions about Boselli being the EVP of the Jaguars. Instead, it’s about his 30-year Jacksonville journey to land in the position he now has inside Jaguars headquarters.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above.

