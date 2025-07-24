WATCH Action Sports Jax’s Storytellers of the 904: Past Jags director of communications Dan Edwards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Until recently, Dan Edwards had seen and heard just about everything that ever happened inside Jacksonville Jaguars’ headquarters.

The former long-time director of communications for the team recently stopped by the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network studios for an episode of Storytellers of the 904.

Edwards’ story includes working with Don Shula, Chuck Knoll and Tom Coughlin in his career.

He discusses why he left the Pittsburgh Steelers for Jacksonville and what made this job so special for more than a quarter century.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.