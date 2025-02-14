Local

WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about law enforcement pay raises in Ponte Vedra Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Florida DeSantis FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference Sept. 16, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux/AP)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Friday morning about law enforcement pay raises at Valley Smoke in Ponte Vedra Beach.

You can watch it back by clicking on the video below:

FLORIDA LAW ENFORCEMENT PAY RAISES

