Wawa bottled drinks may have undeclared dairy allergens

Wawa, of Media PA, is recalling its 16 oz pints of Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Wawa Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Wawa Diet Lemonade and Wawa Fruit Punch produced by the Wawa Beverage Company for sale in a limited number of Wawa stores located in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The recalled products have been removed from sale and disposed of by impacted stores. No Wawa stores in any other state in which Wawa operates are impacted by this recall and no other Wawa branded beverages are included in the recall.

Wawa Drink Recall Photo courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

Wawa Drink Recall Photo courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The products subject to recall include:

Description: UPC/Code Date: # of Stores/States Impacted: Wawa Iced Tea Lemon in 16 oz Pint bottles UPC: 726191018425 Code Date: MAY 15, 2026printed on top of bottle 123 stores in DE, MD, NJ, PA and VA Wawa Iced Diet Tea Lemon in 16 oz Pint bottle UPC: 726191018548 Code Date: MAY 18, 2026 printed on top of bottle 8 stores in NJ and PA Wawa Diet Lemonade in 16 oz Pint bottles UPC: 726191055901Code Date: May 18, 2026 printed on top of bottle 12 stores in DE and NJ Wawa Fruit Punch in 16 oz Pint bottles UPC: 726191018432 Code Date: May 19, 2026 printed on top of bottle 53 stores in DE, MD, NJ, PA and VA

A full list of addresses for affected Wawa locations is available.

Wawa Drink Recall Photo courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

Wawa Drink Recall Photo courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

So far no illnesses have been reported with this problem.

The recall was initiated after Wawa identified and corrected a temporary equipment issue that may have resulted in the presence of an undeclared milk allergen in the products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to dispose of them immediately and to contact the Wawa 24 hour Customer Contact Center for questions or to request a full refund in the form of a gift card.

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