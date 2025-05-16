Waycross woman recounts chance meeting with Travis Hunter that went viral

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross woman is a viral sensation after her Facebook post and selfie with Travis Hunter.

Sandy Hawkins Combs says she was traveling back to her mom in Southeast Georgia from her travel nursing job in Montana.

That’s when she met a nice young man on her connecting flight through Denver who was kind enough to put her bags in the overhead compartment.

Hawkins Combs tells Action News Jax that as more people started to board the plane, they kept walking past her and her seatmate, congratulating him and giving him well wishes.

She says from there, she asked the young man who he was, and he told her that he was Travis Hunter.

When she asked for a picture, Hawkins Combs says Hunter snapped the picture of the pair - and it’s a picture that has more than 50,000 reactions on Facebook.

Hawkins Combs goes on to say that Hunter was kind enough to speak to her son on FaceTime before the plane took off. He even helped her with her dinner tray on the airplane, too, and says that anyone would be lucky to have him as a grandson.

Since the post went viral, she says her son bought her a Travis Hunter jersey, and she now considers herself a fan for life.

