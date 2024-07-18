‘We are really serious about it:’ Thousands of Jacksonville residents are waiting for recycling bins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of people have no recycling bins in Jacksonville. With more and more people moving to Jacksonville, city leaders said they have requested additional funding to buy more recycling bins. Meanwhile, the demand for new or replacement bins is causing a backlog.

Biscayne resident Cheryl Locke said she just called for a new bin and a city representative told her it may take some time.

“We’ve noticed that our bin was severely cracked. Frogs were even getting inside so I decided to call the city to get a new one. I spoke to a woman who indicated there was a long wait list already,” Locke said.

Locke believes her bin has just gotten damaged over time, and it is time for a new one.

According to the city, more than 6,300 new households are using trash services compared to last year.

In a statement, a city official said in part:

“After funding approval, procurement, and the ordering process, we expect to deliver new recycle bins by late fall.”

Cheryl Locke is just one of the 1,141 people in Jacksonville who have requested a new recycling bin within the past 30 days.

“My husband orders a lot from Amazon, so we have plenty of boxes to recycle. We have a special place in the laundry room for recycling and we are really serious about it,” Locke said.

To replace a damaged or missing recycling bin, you are encouraged to request a new one by calling (904) 630-CITY (2489).

