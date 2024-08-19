Local

WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: Train Summer Road Trip, PAW Patrol Live! and more family fun

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville, Fl — This weekend in NE Florida features music, art, Broadway, and PAW Patrol! Find a full menu of events of any taste below:

Asian Night Market at Asian Square Market - Friday-Sunday this weekend only from 4:00 - 11:00 pm explore 15+ local vendors, karaoke, dance & more with the Jacksonville community at 5801 Normandy Boulevard.

Thursday, August 22:

Train - Summer Road Trip 2024 with special guest Yacht Rock Revue - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Friday, August 23:

The Main Event: Improv Comedy for Everyone! - 7:30 pm - 2292 Mayport Road

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons - 7:00 pm - FOX 30

Saturday, August 24:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm -

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” - 10:00 am and 2:00 pm - Moran Theater

MAME The Broadway Musical - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival - 12:00 pm - Metropolitan Park

An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs And Stories - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Sunday, August 25:

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” - 11:00 am and 3:00 pm - Moran Theater

MAME The Broadway Musical - 2:00 pm - Florida Theatre

River City Pride Pageant - 6:00 pm - Friday Musicale 645 Oak St.

Monday, August 26:

Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy Tour with special guest Lee Fields - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre


Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

