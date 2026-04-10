Welcome to Rockville releases schedule, announce new bands for next month’s festival

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Welcome to Rockville released its schedule for the upcoming four-day, five-stage festival taking place from May 7-10. During the announcement, the rock festival announced changes to its lineup, as well as moved other bands to different days.

Mongolian folk metal band The Hu, rapper Waka Flocka Flame, Florida-based metalcore band Afterlife, NVSN, and As You Were were added to this year’s massive lineup. "Unfortunately, Tom Morello, Biffy Clyro, Gym Class Heroes, Crown The Empire, and VOILÀ are no longer able to perform," said the festival in a social media post. Grindcore band Napalm Death is being moved to Saturday, while Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica is being moved to Thursday.

This year’s schedule shows the legendary rock group Guns N’ Roses with a three-hour set on Thursday, May 7, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Other notable set times include:

Alice Cooper - Thursday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Godsmack - Thursday, May 7 at 7:20 p.m.

Ice Nine Kills - Thursday, May 7 at 10:20 p.m.

Hollywood Undead - Friday, May 8 at 5:15 p.m.

Poppy - Friday, May 8 at 6:05 p.m.

The Offspring - Friday, May 8 at 7:50 p.m.

Foo Fighters - Friday, May 8 at 10:00 p.m.

Highly Suspect - Saturday, May 9 at 6:05 p.m.

Switchfoot - Saturday, May 9 at 6:35 p.m.

Bring Me The Horizon - Saturday, May 9 at 10:20 p.m.

Yellowcard - Sunday. May 10 at 6:55 p.m.

Rise Against - Sunday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m.

A Day to Remember - Sunday, May 10 at 9:05 p.m.

My Chemical Romance - Sunday, May 10 at 10:20 p.m.

SET TIMES ARE HERE, ROCKVILLAINS. ⏰



Time to lock in your schedule… who you’re sprinting to, where your shade + hydration breaks are, and how you’re making the most of all four days in Daytona.



Updates to your lineup include: The HU, Waka Flocka Flame, Dorothy, Afterlife,… pic.twitter.com/TtXZhWZTB2 — Welcome To Rockville (@RockvilleFest) April 9, 2026

You can see the full schedule on the Welcome to Rockville website.

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