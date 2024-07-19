‘We’re stuck here:’ Local flyers impacted by CrowdStrike incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A global cyber outage causing headaches for millions across the globe, including right here at home in Jacksonville for travelers trying to fly.

Lines could be seen around the corner at the Jacksonville International Airport and were moving at a crawling pace.

“I was saying, ‘You go to be kidding me’,” Latonya Crumitie said.

That was her reaction after getting on a plane to New York and waiting an hour just to get off it.

“We waited for this trip for so long and now we can’t get a flight out, we’re stuck here,” she said.

She was going on a girls’ trip for a friend’s birthday, but like thousands of others flying Delta, United, or American Airlines at the Jacksonville International Airport, excitement turned to frustration after a failure by the company CrowdStrike affected Microsoft products.

“It’s been very frustrating; we’ve been here since about 4:30 a.m.,” Crumitie said.

After the flight got canceled, travelers like Crumitie were trying to figure out their next steps.

“We’re not going to give up on the trip; we’re going to keep trying to figure out a solution,” she said.

A JIA official said flyers should check flight status with up-to-date information.

