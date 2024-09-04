Wet Wednesday

Jacksonville, Fla. — Chances are, you’re waking up to rain. Scattered downpours will continue to stream across the Jacksonville area through the morning

Some localized flooding is possible.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says we can expect on-and-off rain throughout the day, which will keep the afternoon highs in the low 80s.

The weather will be similar tomorrow.

There are no active storms in the tropics.

Persistent heavy rain is likely causing flooding this morning near Durbin, Nocatee and Bartram. Radar-estimated rain totals are rising above 6" with more continuing to fall. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx #flwx pic.twitter.com/YcLGZip7rs — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) September 4, 2024

