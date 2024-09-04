Local

Wet Wednesday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Wet weather continues First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking a wet weather pattern.

Jacksonville, Fla. — Chances are, you’re waking up to rain. Scattered downpours will continue to stream across the Jacksonville area through the morning

Some localized flooding is possible.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says we can expect on-and-off rain throughout the day, which will keep the afternoon highs in the low 80s.

The weather will be similar tomorrow.

There are no active storms in the tropics.

