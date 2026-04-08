Wet, windy and slow Wednesday in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — We’re tracking scattered showers streaming off the Atlantic into NE Florida through the day.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says winds will be out of the northeast at 20-25 mph. Gusts of 35-40 mph expected along the immediate coastline.

Rough ocean conditions with seas of 10 - 14 feet (+) with high surf at local beaches.

Temperatures hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Thursday.

Coverage of the rain lightens up by Thursday and especially Friday. The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

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Eben Brown has the latest Artemis II update - Why is it so important to keep pushing further and further into space? And who was the Artemis crew in contact with as they continue their return to Earth?

The latest US vs Iran update – a negotiated temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran is the result of Pakistani interlocutors, allowing Iranian and US leaders to back off and save face without either nation having to to cede to each other. The 2-week ceasefire allows oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to resume. Oil prices have already dropped significantly, though it’s still much higher than before the conflict began.. Opinions seem to vary as to whether this ceasefire includes Israel vs. Lebanon/Hezbollah conflicts, and NATO continues its criticism of the regional escalations. Olivia Rinaldi is at the White House with this update:

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