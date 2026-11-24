JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NATO plans to send an early-warning aircraft to Poland after three Russian cruise missiles landed in the country.

On WOKV’s Jacksonville Morning News In Depth with Kristine Bellino, Fox News Radio correspondent Jonathan Savage explained what NATO is doing next, and retired U.S. Army Col. Chris Budihas talked about how quickly tensions could rise if another aircraft crosses into NATO airspace.

What NATO is doing in Poland

Savage told Bellino that representatives from all 32 NATO countries took part in an urgent meeting after the missiles landed.

He said the early-warning aircraft will help Poland spot possible threats, including missiles, drones and military planes. NATO is also looking at whether Poland needs more military support.

Bellino asked whether the incident came as a surprise. Savage said European governments were already concerned about suspected Russian sabotage and other threats.

He said it was unclear whether the missiles entered Poland on purpose, but the timing raised suspicions. European troops were training nearby for a possible mission in Ukraine after the war ends.

What happens if a NATO country is attacked?

Bellino asked whether a conflict between Russia and Poland could draw in other countries. Savage pointed to two parts of NATO’s treaty that explain how members can respond.

Under Article 4, a member can ask the other countries to meet if it believes its security is threatened.

Under Article 5, NATO treats an armed attack against one member as an attack against all. Members are required to help, and each country decides what action it will take.

Savage said NATO can send aircraft and increase surveillance while it decides what other support Poland may need.

Why one decision could raise tensions

Budihas, who hosts First Coast Military Life, asked listeners to consider what might happen if a Russian military plane crossed into another country’s airspace.

The country would have to decide whether the plane posed a threat. If it shot the plane down, Budihas said, Russia could use that decision as a reason to escalate.

“I don’t think most Americans have an appreciation that, you know, we could be on the edge of a global conflict with one miscalculation,” Budihas said.

Bellino also asked how long Russia could keep fighting in Ukraine given its military losses. Savage said the war has put pressure on Russia’s military and economy.

Budihas said some Russian recruits have been sent to the front after only a few weeks of training.

Savage said European governments could respond to growing tensions by spending more on defense and sending more forces to Eastern Europe.

He said more military activity in the region also increases the chances that one side could misread what the other is doing.

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