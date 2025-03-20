‘When is it going to stop?’: Shooting at Southside gas station leaves one person dead, another hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another person to the hospital Wednesday.

JSO officers flooded the BP gas station on Atlantic Boulevard near Saint Johns Bluff around 3:20 p.m. in response to the reported shooting.

Two men in their 20s were found with gunshot wounds.

“JFRD arrived on the scene, pronounced one of the victims deceased, and transported the second victim to a hospital where he’s receiving medical attention,” said Sgt. Steve Rudlaff.

“I know one of them—that’s my boy. He’s good people. He is family,” said a friend of the deceased man.

“All of this… when is it going to stop?” said Kendall Jones.

Kendall Jones is the cousin of the man who was killed. He only revealed that his name was Jermell.

Jones said he’s heartbroken and last spoke with the victim just the day before.

“He took care of his. He had a good job that he was happy about,” said Jones.

He added that the victim was a good man with two kids and always stayed on the right path.

“He was not a gang member. Since he was killed, he was an innocent bystander,” said Jones.

Police said the second victim is suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

“I’m feeling sad because I just lost another grandson five years ago under the same circumstances—a drive-by shooting,”

said the living victim’s grandmother, Sharron Franck.

Franck only identified her grandson as “Michael,” and said he works at the car wash next to the gas station.

“I’m also thankful that they didn’t kill him,” Franck said.

Police said they believed multiple guns were involved, as they found several casings at the scene that didn’t match each other.

At this time, there is no information about who the suspects may be.

