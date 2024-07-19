Local

Who do you represent: Florida or Georgia? Vote for ‘24 best looking State Trooper cruiser

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Are you a Florida Highway Patrol fan or a Georgia State Patrol supporter?

Vote now Are you a Florida Highway Patrol fan or a Georgia State Patrol supporter? (FHP/Georgia State Patrol)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Both the Florida Highway Patrol and Georgia State Patrol want your vote for 2024′s America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

You can take a look at Florida, Georgia, and other state trooper agencies taking part in this year’s contest by clicking here.

To cast your vote, select the state name that you think has the best-looking cruiser from the drop-down menu at the bottom of this page, and then answer the required captcha question (yes).

There are some very nifty-looking cruisers, companion vehicles, and aircraft that each state has entered. Take a look for yourself and don’t forget to vote for the local agencies keeping our highways and community safe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!