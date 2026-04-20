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Wildfires burn across Northeast Florida amid wind concerns

By Elandra Fernandez and Rich Jones
clay county fire rescue
By Elandra Fernandez and Rich Jones

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple fires are actively burning across Northeast Florida, impacting Clay, Nassau, and Putnam counties.

In Clay County, officials say sparks from a passing train are believed to have started a fire near County Road 209 and U.S. 17. That fire has now grown to 1,700 acres and remains 0% contained, with crews working to slow its spread. Voluntary evacuations have been issued.

The fire has also spread south into Putnam County, where it has reached about 1,000 acres and is 5% contained. Authorities say the exact cause is still under investigation.

Wildfire burning in Green Cove Springs

Action News Jax meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says breezy and cooler conditions are expected today, with northeast winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph this morning.

Rob Chase with Florida Forest Service says the winds will make it harder to fight the fires.

“The winds are going to be the big concern today for us. We are going to fight this fire the same way we do all our fires but the wind is what we really are going to be focusing on today.”

Chase is also urging residents to remain cautious amid ongoing dry conditions.

“We are in a very volatile times right now with the conditions of the drought. We are just asking our citizens and residents to just pay attention to your local county burn bans and avoid any outdoor burning if possible. These conditions are very right for a wildfire as we see.”

In Nassau County, a separate fire has burned about 500 acres and is currently 75% contained.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Wildfires in our Region (Garrett Bedenbaugh/Action News Jax | Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh)

©2026 Cox Media Group

Elandra Fernandez

Elandra Fernandez

Elandra serves as the digital lead for Jacksonville's Morning News and a reporter and anchor at WOKV.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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