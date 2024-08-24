Witnesses: Child hurt in hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several witnesses have told Action News Jax that a child was the victim of a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department confirmed on social media that crews were at a traffic accident involving a pedestrian and a car.

The crash happened at Beaver Street and Tyler Street.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is also at the scene.

