WM, Clay Commissioners award $10,000 scholarships to five seniors

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — WM and the Clay County Board of County Commissioners awarded five high school seniors with a $10,000 scholarship.

This year’s recipients, McKinzy Alexander from Middleburg High School, Ridgeview High’s Brenna Finnegan, Savannah Garriott of Fleming Island High School, Shamyra St. Hilaire from Oakleaf High School, and Middleburg High’s Chloe Toney, were recognized during Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.

According to a release, a joint committee consisting of WM and Clay County staff members selected the five seniors based on their academic performance and grade point average, demonstrated community service, and a personal essay.

“WM is proud to partner with Clay County to support these five students as they take the next step in their education,” said Senior Account Executive Greg Huntington. “Recognizing and supporting local students is an important way we contribute to the strength and future of the community.”

“These students exemplify the values of perseverance, service, and academic achievement,” said Commission Chair Dr. Kristen Burke. “We congratulate them on this well‑deserved recognition and wish them continued success as they pursue their college goals.”

WM is funding the scholarships.

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