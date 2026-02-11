WOKV Show Notes February 11, 2026: Headlines and punchlines w/ Jeff Foxworthy, Jimmy Failla

Jacksonville, Fl — Comedy legend Jeff Foxworthy is coming to Clay County in April for a performance at the Thrasher-Horne Center.

Be listening at 9:10 am as we speak live with Foxworthy and how his comedy has evolved through the decades.

Today’s guest lineup:

7:05 am - Jonathan Savage - French President Macon is warning his E.U. counterparts about heightened tensions with the U.S., accusing the Trump administration of being “openly anti-European.”

Iran’s president apologized on Wednesday to “all those affected” by the nationwide protest and bloody crackdown that followed it, but not without denouncing “Western propaganda.”

8:05 am - Eben Brown - The latest updates on the search for Nancy Guthrie.

8:20 am - Jimmy Failla’s headlines and punchlines.

8:40 am - Ryan Schmelz - Could we seriously be headed for yet another government shutdown on Friday the 13th?

9:00 am - Jeff Monoso - The smoke is still clearing from a high-stakes hearing on Capitol Hill, focused on crackdowns by ICE and other immigration agencies. What were some major takeaways?

First Alert Weather: A few light showers will try to move into NE Florida after the morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says a lot of neighborhoods will be dry with only an isolated shower headed south.

Highs today will be in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon.

We still a high local wildfire risk.

A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/early Monday.

