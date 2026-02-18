WOKV Show Notes February 18, 2026: Study finds many families in Jacksonville living in survival mode

Jacksonville, Fl — A financial stability study by VyStar Credit Union found widespread financial strain in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Atlanta.

Only 48% of residents report being able to pay all their bills on time, well below the national benchmark of 71%.

86% of nonprofit respondents reported that residents are carrying “more debt than is manageable”.

Residents consistently cited the need for greater education on interest rates, budgeting, responsible borrowing and credit management, particularly for those living paycheck-to-paycheck.

The State of Financial Stability health study of 2,800 residents across Jacksonville, Orlando, and Atlanta conducted in partnership with TransUnion.

VyStar in January launched the Debt Payoff Challenge. The initiative delivers practical tools, expert guidance, and a supportive community to help participants reduce debt and build financial confidence.

