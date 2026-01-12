WOKV Show Notes January 12, 2026: It was a memorable run that we’ll long remember

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville, you’ve witnessed an incredible turnaround. And the way many observers see it, the Jacksonville Jaguars have built a foundation that will bring sustainable winning.

“Finally” is what I heard many fans say as they were leaving EverBank Stadium on Sunday amid disappointment at the 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Josh &**$ing Allen” is the other thing I heard from several people who just witnessed Buffalo’s QB carry his team to his first-ever road playoff win.

The Jaguars appeared to follow their gameplan throughout. And the fourth quarter was a drama-filled with multiple lead changes.

The atmosphere was electric and anxious. Every time the Jaguars took the lead, fans erupted in relief-filled exuberance.

When Trevor Lawrence’s last minute pass ended in the arms of a defender, Bills fans roared louder than they had all game.

As time passes we will likely revisit all of the high moments of the season, including the eight-game winning streak that preceded the playoffs.

And the team will be making several consequential decisions in the off-season, including RB Travis Etienne’s future.

But all of Jags Nation can be proud of the development of this team and that next season will be full of optimism.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau recaps yesterday’s playoff battle as the Buffalo Bills advance 27-24 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a game and season that came down to the last minute. While the season has wrapped for the Jags, it is with heads held high under the stewardship of Coach Liam Coen, a 13-4 season record, an AFC South division championship, and high expectations for next season.

Daniel Davis, CEO and President of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, joins JMN to share details about the upcoming Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival at the Artists Walk in Riverside. The event happens March 7. Visit JAXCHAMBER.COM/JFWJ to learn more.

Jeff Monosso has the latest on the Minneapolis ICE shooting, as protests and arrests continued over the weekend. DHS Sec. Noem continues to push the ICE self-defense narrative, while Democrat leadership argues that video evidence proves the contrary. Hundreds of additional ICE agents are being deployed to Minnesota.

The new year’s legislative start has taken an unexpected turn for Republicans in Congress, after 17 House Republicans vote to restore lapsed Obamacare subsidies. But will it make through the Senate? And speaking of the Senate, what’s the latest regarding the proposed War Powers resolution? And will the Republicans who supported either of these measures face consequences from party leadership? Ryan Schmelz reports from Capitol Hill:

When football ends, racing begins! Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway, joins JMN to share what’s coming up at the World’s Center of Racing. The Rolex 24, the America 250 Duel at Daytona, and of course the Daytona 500 all on deck. Visit DAYTONAINTERNATIONALSPEEDWAY.COM for tickets, event schedules, and more.

Tonya J. Powers has a preview of what could be a big week at the Supreme Court - including high-profile cases involving transgender rights in sports, as well as an environmental case from Louisiana, and a decision expected regarding Trump’s tariffs.

Fox’s Jonathan Savage reports that Iran has pulled the plug on internet access nationally, as protests surge and Trump warns Tehran of American intervention if killing Iranian protesters continues. Since late December, demonstrations and economic protests have affected every province of Iran. Is the situation spiraling out of control?

©2026 Cox Media Group