WOKV Show Notes January 27, 2026: Last call for alcohol could be 3:00 am

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville City Council is set to hear an ordinance about serving alcohol in part of downtown until 3:00 am.

The change would be exclusive to the sports and entertainment district, the central core, and the north core of Downtown.

Councilmember Raul Arias believes changes like these could breathe more activity into businesses.

“We visit Orlando, Tampa, Miami, we see all these restaurants, the synergy in the streets and we wonder why Jacksonville doesn’t have this? Well, this legislation does just that. It enables the restaurants to match the energy that other cities, other larger cities have”, said Arias.

City Council is set to meet at 5:00 pm today.

In November we reported when City Council voted to add new sidewalk seating areas for businesses in downtown.

