WOKV Show Notes January 8, 2026: Food pyramid turned upside down

Jacksonville, Fl — Some of the influencers and activists in Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again movement have spent years calling for a crackdown on highly processed foods.

That made Wednesday’s dietary guidelines announcement discouraging their consumption a cause for celebration for them.

The 2025-2030 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans offer updated recommendations for a healthy diet and provide the foundation for federal nutrition programs and policies.

The guidelines emphasize consumption of fresh vegetables, whole grains and dairy products, long advised as part of a healthy eating plan.

Officials released a new graphic depicting an inverted version of the long-abandoned food pyramid, with protein, dairy, healthy fats and fruits and vegetables at the top and whole grains at the bottom.

But they also take a new stance on “highly processed” foods, and refined carbohydrates, urging consumers to avoid “packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat or other foods that are salty or sweet, such as chips, cookies and candy.”

Liana Werner-Gray, an influencer and author who hosted a welcome party for a national MAHA summit last year, wrote on Instagram that the new dietary guidelines marked “the most important announcement this country has EVER seen on nutrition.”

Instead, the document suggests that Americans should choose whole-food sources of saturated fat — such as meat, whole-fat dairy or avocados — while continuing to limit saturated fat consumption to no more than 10% of daily calories. The guidance says “other options can include butter or beef tallow,” despite previous recommendations to avoid those fats.

