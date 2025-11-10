WOKV Show Notes Nov. 10, 2025: Surge of tips leads to arrest in Jax animal abuse

Jacksonville, Fl — This morning, a woman charged with a shocking case of animal cruelty is out of jail on bond.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office announced 42-year-old Dawn Lipford was arrested on Friday after allegedly abandoning a Great Dane on the side of the road.

The dog, later named Miracle by its caregivers, died.

First Coast Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $8,000.

CEO Chase Robinson joined Jacksonville’s Morning News to share that the organization received 15 tips in the case. We also learned Miracle’s real name: Oak.

