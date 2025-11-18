WOKV Show Notes November 18: Transformational $1 million gift for FSCJ students

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida State College at Jacksonville has announced a $1 million gift from the Michael Ward and Jennifer Glock Foundation for student scholarships through the FSCJ Foundation.

Ward and Glock made their commitment to support the “I Choose FSCJ Workforce Scholarship Fund”.

Scholarship dollars will be awarded to students enrolled in critical academic programs that serve the highest workforce needs of the community, including health care, logistics, transportation and warehousing, manufacturing, IT and cybersecurity, and culinary and hospitality.

“Jennifer and I have always valued the role FSCJ plays in the educational landscape and workforce preparation initiatives of our community which are critical to Jacksonville becoming a world-class city,” said Ward, retired Chairman and CEO of CSX.

FSCJ President Dr. John Avendano told Jacksonville’s Morning News how the gift will impact the greater community.

