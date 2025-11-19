Local

WOKV Show Notes November 19, 2025: Arlington homeowner stands ground against armed intruder

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl — An armed home invasion suspect is wounded after being shot by a homeowner in Arlington.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the break-in happened yesterday afternoon at a home off Merrill Road.

The victim told police the suspect broke in through a bedroom window, and ordered him to turn over valuables and his car keys.

The homeowner was able to get to a gun and shot the suspect in the shoulder.

The suspect fled in the homeowner’s car, but was later found and arrested on Fort Caroline Road. He’s facing multiple charges.

