WOKV Show Notes November 20, 2025: UNF Master Plan touches all aspects of student life

Jacksonville, Fl — The University of North Florida Board of Trustees this week approved a 10-year Campus Master Plan.

It is described by UNF as a bold, flexible and innovative roadmap for the next decade of physical transformation on campus that implements the vision of the UNF Strategic Plan.

“This plan is more than a roadmap for facilities, it is a blueprint for the future of the University community,” said President Moez Limayem. “It is the product of thoughtful collaboration with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community stakeholders, and it positions UNF to thrive in the decade to come.”

Plan highlights include:

Several new academic buildings are proposed to accommodate the additional classes and faculty that will be associated with projected enrollment growth including the Student Success Center, Behavioral Sciences Building, and John E. Mathews Jr. Computer Science Building addition.

A mixed-use research building is proposed on the edge of the existing Amphitheater, while a new innovation district at the southern edge of campus would include additional research and partnership space.

New residence halls would allow 25% of future students to live on campus with more dense new housing that provides in-demand amenities. A Greek housing village is also proposed.

Significant renovations to existing facilities, combined with the construction of new facilities, would provide athletics spaces on par with UNF’s peers and allow for the addition of a football program in the long term.

A significant addition to this building would provide additional indoor recreation amenities, as well as an expanded home for Student Health Services and the Counseling Center.

The natural areas that create UNF’s unique campus identity will be preserved and enhanced with new amenities.

To strengthen relationships with the community and draw more community members to campus, areas would be designated for attractions, such as a museum, hotel, shops or restaurants .

A number of existing buildings, including academic and residential facilities, would undergo significant renovations and enhancements to continue to serve their functions.

New boardwalks, enhanced crosswalks and better wayfinding would help ensure that the campus remains pedestrian focused as it densifies.

A number of infrastructure improvements would be needed to make sure that existing and future buildings are adequately served, including the extension of new electrical circuits to serve the core campus.

John Hale, UNF Associate VP Administration Finance, led the process to create the new plan. He will be live in studio at 9:00 am to break down the master plan process and immediate next steps that will be taken.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group