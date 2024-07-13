Wolfson Children’s patient family opens Jersey Mike’s location

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jersey Mike’s Subs has opened its newest location in Fleming Island. During the grand opening from July 10 to July 14, the restaurant will distribute 5,000 free sub coupons to the community in exchange for a $3 in-store donation to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Additionally, there will be a donation bin for customers to contribute.

Franchise owner Thomas Tyrrell has a personal connection to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. In September 2023, his son Mason was diagnosed with a rare type of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. “The fear and uncertainty that accompanied Mason’s illness were overwhelming, but we found hope and strength in the incredible care provided by Wolfson Children’s,” shared Tyrrell.

The care and support the family received inspired them to give back to the institution that played such a vital role in their son’s recovery.

Event Details:

What: Grand opening of Jersey Mike’s Subs with fundraising for Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Now through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Now through Sunday, July 14, 2024 Where: Jersey Mike’s, 1560 Business Center Drive, Orange Park, FL 32003, Shops at Eagle Harbor on Fleming Island

