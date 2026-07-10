Woman, 3-year-old boy die in fiery I-295 crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 42-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy from Jacksonville are dead after a crash late Thursday on Interstate 295. The crash happened at about 10:35 p.m. in the Oceanway area. The black Jeep was traveling northbound near the Alta Drive exit when it veered off the roadway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The Jeep struck a tree and burst into flames, the news release state. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway was closed for several hours following the crash.

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