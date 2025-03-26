Woman arrested for e-scam impersonating Neptune Beach city officials

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department has arrested a woman accused of scamming someone out of $7,800 online.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In a social media post, police said that, with the help of the Department of Homeland Security, Deborah Ramsay was arrested at New York City’s JFK airport Saturday as she was attempting to reenter the country.

Ramsay faces federal fraud charges after police say she used a fake email to impersonate a City of Neptune Beach employee. The email was used to send the victim a fake building permit invoice for $7,800 dollars.

Read: Man shot outside of Downtown Jacksonville Sulzbacher shelter

Police were looking for her at ports of entry because she is a Jamaican national known to frequently travel.

Read: Former leaders of Duval Teachers United plead not guilty to stealing millions

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.